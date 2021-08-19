Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,086 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.25. 531,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.