Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:WD opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.