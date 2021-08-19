Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $644.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.