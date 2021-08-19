Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Investment analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.83% from the company’s current price.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

