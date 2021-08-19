Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYF stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.