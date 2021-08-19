Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of FTNT opened at $292.72 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

