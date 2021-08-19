Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,767 shares of company stock worth $6,561,834 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

