Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 244,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 98.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP opened at $10.74 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.