Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 41.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in First Solar by 33.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,872 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

