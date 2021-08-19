Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

