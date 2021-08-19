Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Raised to $70.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Weibo stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Weibo has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

