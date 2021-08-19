Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of WB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 108,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76. Weibo has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

