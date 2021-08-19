WELL (WELL) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, WELL has traded up 3% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market cap of $80.47 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.45 or 0.00849553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00047443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104199 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.