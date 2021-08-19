Wells Fargo & Company Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $180.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of A opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $165.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

