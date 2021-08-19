Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.90. 2,973,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.34. The stock has a market cap of $343.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

