Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 2,638,278 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.