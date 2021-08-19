Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 4.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 51,864,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,072,641. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

