Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.07. 1,391,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $281.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.