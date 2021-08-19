Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $88.71. 8,099,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,012,134. The firm has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

