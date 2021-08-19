Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$13.12 and a 52-week high of C$24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

