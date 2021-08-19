Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Head to Head Analysis

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 12.58 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Westwater Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westwater Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -27.65% -25.10% Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 50.15% 28.15%

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company with no producing mines. Its projects include South Mountain Project in Idaho and Trout Creek Property in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

