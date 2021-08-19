WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. WeTrust has a market cap of $730,064.21 and $34.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.