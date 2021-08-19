Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

