Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,412,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.83 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.