Whittier Trust Co. Buys 206 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

