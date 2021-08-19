Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a PE ratio of 563.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.