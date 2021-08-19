Whittier Trust Co. Has $363,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.35 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

