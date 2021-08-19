Whittier Trust Co. Has $363,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.35 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

