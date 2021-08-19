Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,664,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 161,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.