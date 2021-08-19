Whittier Trust Co. Sells 11,142 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $231,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

