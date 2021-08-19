Whittier Trust Co. Sells 203 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE PXD opened at $142.34 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.