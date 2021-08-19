Whittier Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,483 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,393,000 after acquiring an additional 555,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,356,000 after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares during the period.

EMB opened at $112.15 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

