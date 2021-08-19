Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

SGOL stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27.

