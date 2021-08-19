Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 66 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,802,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,480.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

