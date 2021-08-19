William Blair Comments on Standex International Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05.

Get Standex International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SXI opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.