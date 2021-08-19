William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.75.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 15.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

