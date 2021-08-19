Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%.

WLMS stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 467,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Director Robert B. Mills bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Williams Industrial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

