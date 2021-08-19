Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $29.74 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

