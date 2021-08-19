Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $156.90. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $159.13.

