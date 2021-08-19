Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.09 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 92,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

