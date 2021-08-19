Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 8,254 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after buying an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 144,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.