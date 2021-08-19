Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $237.03 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.90 billion and $237.03 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $45,719.57 or 0.99914725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00041075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00076475 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001054 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010684 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

