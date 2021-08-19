X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 0.7%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 87,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 148,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000.

