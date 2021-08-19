Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 183,145 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,299 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,957,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

