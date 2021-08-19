XinFin Network Trading Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $15.72 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.31 or 0.00861612 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,688,847,780 coins and its circulating supply is 12,288,847,780 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

