XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $30,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 124,723 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

