Ycg LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ycg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $187,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 869,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 207,443 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 84,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 488,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

