Ycg LLC Has $36.29 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,759 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.37. 88,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

