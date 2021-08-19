YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 12,783 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

YETI stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

