YFIVE FINANCE Market Capitalization Hits $71,640.34 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00007185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $71,640.34 and approximately $105,587.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00844555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00102167 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

